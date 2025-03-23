Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Amid a row that erupted over the issue of delimitation, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President K Laxman has launched a scathing attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

The BJP leader alleged that MK Stalin's government is involved in a liquor scam, and now the people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the current government, claiming that the BJP-led NDA alliance has now become a stronger force in the southern states of the country.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the BJP OBC Morcha National President asserted that the people of the southern states believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and NDA will soon come to power in Telangana and Tamil Nadu also, adding to its existing stronghold in 21 states.

"People are angry with the Tamil Nadu government that has been there for the last 10 years under the leadership of MK Stalin--the government that is sunk in a liquor scam. The BJP is rising in Tamil Nadu; in the last election, the BJP alone got 11% votes. NDA is now becoming a strong force in the South... Congress or any other regional parties cannot face the BJP alone. They also fought against one another, but now they all had a meeting in Chennai as they are afraid of the BJP. But, the people in the South today are with PM Modi... NDA is there in power in 21 states, and soon we will be in power in Telangana and Tamil Nadu..." Laxman told ANI.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the first Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai over the proposed delimitation issue. The meeting was joined by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and others prominent leaders.

After the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation, a resolution was unanimously adopted which asserts that "any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders.

DMK MP Kanizmozhi stated that the JAC has expressed its deep concern about the lack of "transparency and clarity" in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders. (ANI)

