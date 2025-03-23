New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): An Indian national Amit Gupta has been detained by Qatari authorities, the sources said on Saturday adding that Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with the authorities on a regular basis.

According to sources, Our Embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Amit Gupta, an Indian national, by Qatari Authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation. Mission has been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Gupta and Qatari Authorities on a regular basis.

Our Embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case, the sources added.

Futher details awaited. (ANI)

