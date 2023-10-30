Indore, Oct 30 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Indore-1 assembly seat for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, making a formal comeback to electoral politics after a gap of ten years.

Vijayvargiya reached the district collector's office accompanied by the party workers who took out a rally and filed the nomination papers. Earlier, he and his wife Asha Vijayvargiya offered prayers at the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple.

"Madhya Pradesh is seeing a BJP wave due to development which has taken place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. We are confident that BJP will form a government again by winning a two-thirds majority in MP elections,” the BJP leader told reporters.

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

In his 40-year political career, Vijayvargiya has never lost any election. He had won six times on trot in the assembly elections held between 1990 and 2013 from different constituencies in Indore district.

Vijayvargiya is now pitted against the sitting Congress MLA from Indore 1, Sanjay Shukla.

Shukla has already filed his nomination.

However, on the last date of filing of nominations on Monday, Shukla surprised many by submitting the nomination papers of his wife Anjali Shukla from the Indore 1 segment.

When asked about the reason behind this move, the MLA said, "I have filed my wife's nomination as a precautionary measure in case my resignation is rejected as a 'conspiracy'," he told reporters.

Shukla claimed the BJP was trying to influence voters in the Indore-1 area by distributing items like pressure cookers and sarees, a charge denied by the ruling party.

"Shukla has sensed his defeat and became jittery," said Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Alok Dubey.

Indore-1 assembly constituency has 3.64 lakh voters.

In an interesting development, Abhay Jain, who heads the newly formed Janhit Party of former pracharaks of RSS, said he has filed his nomination papers from Indore 1.

The Janhit Party is yet to get the election symbol from the Election Commission and is fielding Independent candidates in the assembly elections.

"Janhit Party is contesting the assembly polls not on local issues but on the important matter of changing the governance system of the state. If you visit the constituency of big leaders of the state today, no one can claim that the police station works honestly and the condition of government schools and hospitals is good in that area," Jain said.

