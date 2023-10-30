Ujjain, October 30: In what is shaping to be a fierce political battle, a determined BJP is up against a resurgent Congress in a high-stake fight for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The BJP is working hard against the anti-incumbency of being in power for more than 18 years in the state, as well as factionalism and a stronger Congress this time. Congress has fielded its senior leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara seat, while BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu will be seen contesting from the same assembly constituency.

Viewed as a semi-final to the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Chhindwara emerges as one of the significant Assembly constituencies among the 230 Assembly seats going under polls in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023. Traditionally a Congress stronghold, Chhindwara falls within the Chhindwara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Classified as a semi-urban constituency, Chhindwara is situated in the Chhindwara district within the Mahakoshal region of the state. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Plays Down Rebellion in State Unit Says Everyone Can't Get a Ticket.

Candidates for Chhindwara Election 2023:

Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath will be contesting from his home turf, Chhindwara. Kamal Nath, who has served as the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has had a formidable political career and is widely recognised for his leadership. In 2018, he led the Congress to victory, breaking the BJP's dominance in Madhya Pradesh. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress government. He is determined to make a strong return this time in Chhindwara Election 2023.

Vivek Bunty Sahu

The BJP has trusted Vivek Bunty Sahu to breach Kamal Nath's Bastion Chhindwara in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. Despite a poll debacle in the 2019 by-election, the party believes Vivek Sahu could prove a game-changer and a tough candidate against Kamal Nath. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Workers Create Ruckus Over Ticket Distribution in Jabalpur, Video Surfaces.

What Happened in the 2018 Chhindwara Election 2023?

In 2018, Congress’s Deepak Saxena secured victory with a substantial margin of over 14,547 votes, defeating BJP’s Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh. The assembly seat went for by-polls in 2019, wherein Kamal Nath defeated Vivek Bunty Sahu by a huge margin.

Chhindwara Election 2023 Schedule:

The Election for Chhindwara Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Chhindwara Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3, announced the Election Commission.

According to the data from the Election Commission, the Chhindwara constituency has a total electorate of 2,62,745 eligible voters. These voters are divided into 1,33,068 male and 1,29,671 female voters.

