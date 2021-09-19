Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that he was detained at his residence in Mumbai.

He lashed out at the Maharashtra government and asked who gave the orders of restricting him from going out of Mumbai.

Also Read | Realme C25Y Pre-Orders To Begin Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Thackeray government said you can't go out of Mumbai. Who gave this order?" asked Somaiya while he was en route to Kolhapur today.

Kolhapur district administration imposed a ban on the BJP leader's entry.

Also Read | Realme GT Master Edition Cosmos Black Colour Variant To Go on Sale Tomorrow.

Somaiya is scheduled to visit Kolhapur tomorrow. He will visit the properties owned by Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in which he claims corruption has taken place.

Earlier in the day, Somaiya tweeted: "Thackeray Sarkar Dadagiri, Notice is for Kolhapur District NO ENTRY, but not allowing Me to move out from My House. Not allowing to go for Ganesh Visarjan. Mulund Police wants to ARREST Me, but No Warrant, No Order...it's total illegal."

Earlier, Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)