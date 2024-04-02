Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest the Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga constituency as an independent, said on Tuesday that he had received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet him in Delhi on Wednesday.

Eshwarappa said that he would meet the Union Minister tomorrow but will not change his decision to contest the election unless the state BJP president BY Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is replaced before the polls.

"I responded positively to Amit Shah's call and have discussed this in the circle of my close friends. I will go to Delhi. But there is no change in my stance. I have decided to contest as a non-party candidate. I have made it clear that I will not contest the election only if state party president (BY Vijayendra) is replaced," Eshwarappa told reporters here.

Yediyurappa's son, BY Raghavendra, is the incumbent MP and BJP nominee from Shivamogga for the Lok Sabha election.

Eshwarappa said his fight is against the control of the BJP in the state "by one family".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that Congress has a family culture. Similarly, the BJP is in the hands of one family in the state. The party should be freed from that family. Party workers are hurt. I will compete and contest to relieve the pain of workers," he said.

He said the work of those who fought for Hindutva ideology and for the organization should be respected.

"I'm contesting to fix the mess. I will not step back from the decision, I will pay my respects to you and come to Delhi," the BJP leader said.

Eshwarappa said his son has told him that even if he does not get a political future, "the party should be cleansed".

Voting for Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. Shivamogga will go to the polls on May 7. (ANI)

