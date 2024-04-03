Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): Before filing the nomination from Rajasthan's Kota constituency on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Om Birla expressed confidence in his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Om Birla has been serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, from Kota-Bundi constituency in Rajasthan since 2014.

Talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The people of Kota have always loved me and it is because of this that I am contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the third time and this time also the people of the area will make me win with a good majority."

He also exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the general elections, contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential third term.

"People have liked the work done by Modi's government in the country. In these elections, once again, the people of the country will repose faith in the BJP and Modi government," he said.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations.

Under Phase 1, on April 19, polling will be held in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur.

Phase 2 of polling on April 26 will take place in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran.

The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, in 2019, the BJP bagged 24 seats while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure the other remaining seat. (ANI)

