New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP spokesperson R P Singh Khalsa on Monday asked why the AAP government in Punjab has been soft on fringe element like Amritpal Singh following his reported remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh, a self-styled Sikh preacher, has reportedly said Shah's "fate will be similar to that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi".

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats Over 50 People on Pretext of Giving Them Jobs in Merchant Navy; Arrested From Kanpur.

Gandhi was assassinated by her security guards in 1984.

In a tweet, Khalsa asked, "Why @BhagwantMann govt. has been soft on his radical activities? Is it part of @AAPPunjab's payback strategy."

Also Read | Congress Releases List of AICC Delegates From Delhi, Jagdish Tytler's Inclusion Sparks Row.

Khalsa also asked whether the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "will stand up and condemn" the statement of Amritpal, who claims to represent the community.

"Such statement by fringe like him are made only to grab media attention," the BJP leader added.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)