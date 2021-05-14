Budaun (UP), May 14 (PTI) The brother of a BJP leader here was booked for allegedly opening his garment shop in the local market amid the Covid-19 lockdown, an official said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Jyoti Prakash, the brother of Badaun district's BJP president Ashok Bharti.

An FIR was lodged against Prakash under section 188 0f the Indian Penal Code for disobeying duly promulgated public servant's order after he was found having opened his garment shop, City ASP Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

Prakash was found having opened his shop by city magistrate Amit Kumar and Circle officer Chandrapal as they were patrolling the city to enforce the lockdown, the ASP said.

As the two officials entered the shop, they even found customers sitting inside it purchasing different articles, Chauhan said.

As the two officials questioned the BJP leader's brother, he entered into an argument with them with his son and employees too joining them in a bid to browbeat them, following which an FIR was lodged against all the accused.

Chauhan said a probe is on in the matter.

