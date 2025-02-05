Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and senior BJP leader Ravindra Raina visited the residence of the ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmed Waghey who was shot dead by terrorists on Monday and assured the family of "every possible help".

Wagay was shot dead by terrorists in Behibagh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday, while his wife Aaina Akhtar (32) and niece Saina Hameed (13) were also injured in the incident.

After visiting the grieved family, LoP Sunil Sharma slammed Pakistan and said, rattled due to decline in terrorism and rising normalcy, the Pakistan has launched a "new module to target innocent and unarmed people."

"Pakistan is rattled after the abrogation of Article 370, the decline in terrorism, rising normalcy, and the rise in democracy in the region. This is why Pakistan has launched a new module to target innocent and unarmed people... We met the grieving family and offered condolences...," said LoP.

"BJP will offer every possible help. Previously as well, martyred locals have been given jobs in the SRO, and this family will also be offered the job and a compensation...," he added.

Former BJP MLA Ravindra Raina says, "This incident is extremely unfortunate... Manzoor Ahmed Waghey was a messiah of the poor and terrorists have committed a grave crime by targeting him. They are enemies of humanity and of Kashmir... The culprits will not be spared."

On the other hand, PDP leader Iltija Mufti highlighted growing concerns about the safety of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in light of recent violence. She also urged government for providing compensation to the victim family.

Iltija Mufti said, "I appeal to the government to give compensation to the grieving family as he (Waghey) was the sole breadwinner for his family...A probe should also be initiated so that other family members are not targeted..."

Meanwhile, locals in Jammu carried out candle march to condemn the recent terror attack. (ANI)

