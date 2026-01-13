New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday met in the national capital to decide the process for electing the party's National President, with an official announcement expected soon, sources have indicated.

The meeting held at the BJP headquarters here is part of the party's ongoing organisational exercise to initiate and streamline the process for electing its next national president.

The meeting was attended by the convenor of the committee constituted for the National President's election, K. Laxman. Co-convenors Sambit Patra and Naresh Bansal actively participated in the deliberations.

According to sources, the committee is discussing key aspects related to the election process, including procedural formalities, timelines, and organisational coordination. The discussions aim to ensure a smooth, transparent, and timely election in line with the party's constitutional framework.

Senior party leaders are closely monitoring the developments, and an official communication or announcement is expected once the deliberations conclude. The election of the BJP National President is seen as a significant organisational step, especially in view of the party's future political and electoral roadmap.

Earlier in December, the BJP appointed five-term Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin as the party's working president. Union Minister JP Nadda currently helms the national party. The appointment of Nabin is seen as the party focusing on youth leadership.

Further details are awaited as the meeting continues at the BJP headquarters. (ANI)

