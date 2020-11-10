Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on Darbhanga assembly seat by a wafer-thin margin in the early trends as counting of votes began for 243 assembly seats in Bihar on Tuesday.

In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Sanjay Saraogi of the BJP, who is contesting from the seat this time as well. Darbhanga assembly seat is situated in the Mithila region and is categorised as an urban seat.

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led NDA is facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth term as chief minister of the politically significant Bihar.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. (ANI)

