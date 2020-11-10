While some of the most reliable exit poll results predicted a clear majority for the RJD-led Mahagthbandhan in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the actual numbers as per the counting of votes seem to be different. The counting of votes was underway for the Bihar election results 2020. As per the trends at around 10 am, the numbers showed a close contest between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA. Meanwhile, interestingly, Chirag Paswan-led LJP was leading in more than 6 seats as per numbers given out by most news channels. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

While it is too early to call, if these numbers are anything to go by, Paswan may play a crucial role in the formation of the government in Bihar. Pollsters had said that Paswan, as well as the BJP, had played a gamble with the LJP deciding to break away from the NDA and fighting these polls alone.

Throughout the campaigning for Bihar polls, Paswan kept an anti-Nitish Kumar narrative while he refused to speak against JDU's ally BJP, at instances, even praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calling himself the PM's Hanuman. But he has kept his card closed.

On Monday, just before counting day, Paswan wished RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday, to which Yadav responded with a 'Thank You, brother' tweet.

In a situation of the Bihar contest moving towards a hung Assembly, Chirag Paswan will certainly make a kingmaker and it will be interesting to see which way he decides to go. From what it seems, the Bihar election is still anybody's game. Stay with LatestLY for the latest on the results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).