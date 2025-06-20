Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee on Friday accused the BJP legislators of violating the basic spirit of Constitution which is based on secularism.

He said the TMC government condemn any kind of violence and our administration is strict in enforcing law and order.

Asked about BJP flagging Hindutva issues and BJP legislators staging walkouts in the state assembly on issues like Murshidabad, Beldanga and Maheshtala violence, Chatterjee told PTI, "We also condemn any kind of violence and our administration is very strict in enforcing law and order but we hate dividing people on religious identities and any attempt to polarise people."

"We stand for peace, amity and peaceful co-existence of people which has always remained the tradition of Bengal. However, there have been attempts by BJP to give a religious and communal twist to each and every stray incident. BJP's gameplan to play religious card will never be accepted by the people of Bengal who support development initiatives of CM Mamata Banerjee," he said.

He said the Constitution underscored the values of secularism as the bedrock of Indian democracy but the act and conduct of BJP violates that spirit.

"It seems from their act that the BJP legislators are violating the basic spirit of the Constitution which is founded on the spirit of secularism," he said.

About the observation of Paschimbanga Divas by BJP on this day, Chatterjee described it as "politically motivated" pointing out the state government had already passed a resolution in the assembly and identified Poila Baisakh, the Bengali New Year's Day, for celebrating West Bengal Day.

Why is BJP suddenly so much worked up on June 20 as Paschimbanga Divas, he asked.

On June 20, 1947, the Legislative Assembly of undivided Bengal met and voted in favour of partition of the state between East and West Bengal. The latter stayed with India while the former was included in Pakistan.

About the demand by BJP MLAs for tabling adjournment motions on the crisis faced by 2016 SSC candidates and recent attacks on places of worship, Chatterjee said, "They take the initiatives unilaterally without holding discussions with our side beforehand."

Chatterjee called upon the BJP MLAs to submit more questions on issues related to development in their constituencies during question hour.

"MLAs from all parties being people's representatives should use the opportunity during assembly sessions to bring to notice issues related to development in their constituencies. We are also asking new MLAs of our party (TMC) to bring more supplementary notices," he said.

"We encourage MLAs to come up with more supplementary notices," the veteran legislator said.

BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh said his party always tries to project people's issues in the assembly, including atrocities. "However, the TMC-run government does not allow the opposition to function and stifle its voice."

