Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP election officer Venkata Satyanarayana, MP, on Saturday said that the new party chief in the state is likely to be announced on July 1.

The notification for the election will be issued on June 29. He said the nominations can be filed the next day between 11 am and 1 pm, and withdrawals can be done between 3 and 4 pm.

"A newly elected President is likely to be announced on 1 July. I announced the election procedure stipulated by the party constitution today. On 29 June, we will announce the notification of the election schedule where the electoral will be displayed... On 30 June, the nomination process will start from 11 am to 1 pm. Later, the withdrawal process will be conducted between 3 pm and 4 pm," Satyanarayana said.

He stated that the BJP is the only party that strictly adheres to democratic guidelines and Election Commission directions for its internal elections.

"BJP's commitment to democratic principles and adherence to established procedures reflects its dedication to internal democracy and transparency," he said.

Daggubati Purandeswari, MP from Rajahmundry, is the current president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP.

The election of the Andhra Pradesh BJP chief is part of the organisational elections of the party to choose a new party chief. BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

