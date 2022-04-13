Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Madhya Pradesh state President, VD Sharma on Tuesday charged the tweet of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh as a "part of the international conspiracy" to disturb the peace and environment of the country and demanded an Intelligence probe into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Digvijaya Singh has always hatched conspiracies against the country. It is not only a tweet but a part of the international conspiracy to disturb the state's and country's environment. Intelligence should probe this. Sonia Gandhi has made him in-charge of agitations, to be visible on media."

Asked about the Opposition's objections against bulldozers being used to demolish the houses of the accused, the BJP leader said that Congres has always stood with the culprits and questioned the party's "advocacy" for the accused.

"Congress has always stood with such people (culprits). Does Congress agree to the stone-pelting on the Ram Navami procession? Why is the party advocating for the people against whom the administration is taking action?" he said.

"The way people not only pelted stones at the procession of Ram Navami but also attacked them strategically, and arson at so many places show that it is not a normal incident. It is a conspiracy. The government is working to punish the culprits and they will not be forgiven," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader on Tuesday wrote to the Police Commissioner of Bhopal and demanded legal action against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for "posting fake video of Rahul Gandhi on May 16, 2019" on Twitter.

"I have demanded legal action against Shivraj ji on the basis of playing this false fake video on his Twitter. There can be no different interpretation of the law. The case should be registered, no matter if a common man commits a crime or a Chief Minister," Singh tweeted in Hindi and attached the letter to his tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one Prakash Mande, a resident of Bhopal. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, and 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.

The FIR mentioned the tweet by Singh in which the Congress veteran said, "Did the Khargone administration allow a procession carrying weapons like sticks and swords? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion? Do not forget Shivraj ji, you have taken an oath to run the government impartially."

As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished. Approximately 16 illegal sites were demolished near Ganesh Temple in Khargone. (ANI)

