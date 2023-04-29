Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) The BJP has made arrangements for the broadcast on Sunday of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' in 2000 booths across Odisha and appealed to the people and other political parties, like the BJD and Congress to listen to it.

The 100th episode of the monthly programme will be historic as it is all set to make a world record and the elaborate arrangement has been made so that it can reach out to more and more people., Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Saturday.

"Mann ki Baat is purely non-political", he said and claimed that it is popular not only in the country but across the globe also.

More than 26 crore people watch the programme every month and 56 per cent of them have been highly inspired by it, he claimed.

Neither the prime minister nor the party has any intention to make the programme a political one. It is held to discuss on the people's isssues and bring talented and skilled people in the lower rungs of society to the limelight. It also aims to discuss the social evils and how to eradicate them in order to take the country ahead, the BJP leader said.

Appealing to all parties to listen the programme, he said “Members of the BJD and Congress are also welcome to participate in the event tomorrow”.

Bhagyashree Sahu from Odisha, who was appreciated by Modi in an earlier edition of the programme for her 'pattachitra' paintings on soft stones, is one of the guests in a conclave 'Mann ki Baat @100' to be held on the occasion on Sunday in Delhi.

