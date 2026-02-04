The Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) is set to return to Mumbai for its third edition in 2026, featuring a strong line-up of award-winning global films. Set to begin in March, the festival will bring some of the most talked-about international films to Indian movie buffs. Oscars 2026 Nominations Full List: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet Compete for Best Actor; India’s ‘Homebound’ Misses Out.

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026 Line-Up

This year, the festival is set to showcase multiple films that have gained attention at major award events, including the Oscars, BAFTAs, Cesar Awards (France), and Goya Awards (Spain). Leading the line-up are three major titles: Sentimental Value, Sirat, and Hamnet. These films have received nominations at both the Academy Awards and BAFTAs, including in the Best Picture and Best International Feature categories. Among them, Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Stellan Skarsgard, has been one of the most talked-about European films this year. It has garnered strong recognition across several awards platforms. Cannes 2025: Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’ Gets 15-Minute Standing Ovation at Prestigious Film Festival – WATCH.

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Cesar Award-Winning Films at Red Lorry 2026

The festival will also feature several films linked to France's Cesar Awards, including Case 137, The Richest Woman in the World, Leave One Day, Colours of Time, Nino, and Sentimental Value, as per a release. From Spain, RLFF will screen Goya Award-recognised films such as The Portuguese House and Sirat. In addition to Oscar 2026 nominees, the festival will also showcase films that were officially submitted by their respective countries for Oscar consideration. These include Late Shift (Switzerland), I'm Not Everything I Want to Be (Czech Republic), Reedland (Netherlands), Sound of Falling (Germany), No Other Choice (South Korea), and The Love That Remains (Iceland). Oscar Awards 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch 98th Academy Awards in USA and India.

How to Book Tickets for Red Lorry Film Festival 2026

Festival passes will be available on BookMyShow. The Red Lorry Film Festival will begin on March 13 and conclude on March 15, 2026.

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