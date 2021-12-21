New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said that he was suspended from Rajya Sabha while protesting against BJP making "a mockery of Parliament" and "bulldozing" the Election Laws Bill, 2021.

He also expressed hope that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed in the Upper House on Tuesday, would be repealed just as the three agricultural farm laws were repealed this year. The TMC MP had faced suspension last year while protesting against the farm laws bill.

"The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," the TMC MP tweeted.

Derek was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for the remaining winter session of Parliament for throwing rule book on the reporters' table during a discussion on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, who was Presiding the Chair, made the announcement to suspend Derek followed by a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Murleedharan in the Upper House.

TMC member Derek threw the Rajya Sabha rule book on the reporters' table as the Chair rejected his point of order saying the matter is explained. The treasury benches then raised the issue to suspend him.

Meanwhile, with the suspension of Derek from Rajya Sabha, now the total number of suspended MPs from the House is 13.

Earlier, the House had suspended 12 MPs from the House on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29 from the entire proceedings. (ANI)

