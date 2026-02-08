ENG Win! Sam Curran (1/27) has managed to defend 10 off the final and England survive scare by the closest of margins. Lokesh Bam (39*) kept Nepal's hopes alive with a blitz, but could not push his team past the finish line.
Lokesh Ban has been phenomenal, the batter taken hits Jofra Archer for plenty, claiming 13 off 3 balls, cutting down Nepal's equation to 24 off 12.
England have managed to crawl their way back into the contest, with two wickets falling in the last 12 balls. Liam Dawson claimed the wicket of captain Rohit Paudel, who looked to up the ante, but perished for 39 off 34.
OUT! Just what England wanted, and Sam Curran provides his team a much-needed breakthrough. Curran used the lack of pace delivery to fox Dipendra Singh Airee into playing the shot away from his body, and the batter obliged and persihged.
This has been a sensational batting display by Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh on the biggest stage. Dipendra has singlehandedly ruined Adil Rashid's outing in Mumbai, taking 22 off nine against the leg-spinner.
Nepal have announced itself to the cricket world, with its stellar performance here against England. Captain Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh have kept Nepal in the hunt, while adding 59 off 40, laced with eight boundaries.
Dipendra Singh has showcased his prowess against the spinners, which sees England feel pressurised in the middle. Singh has already been a busy bee in the middle, adding 33 runs with captain Rohit Paudel.
OUT! Kushal Bhurtel, who looked to take on the bowlers, falls to a half-hearted shot. Bhurtel wanted to push the ball, but the ball came slower off the track, and it chipped back to the bowler Will Jacks.
This is a blistering start by Nepal, with Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hitting boundaries at will. Bhurtel in particular has taken a liking to the pace bowlers of England.
Will Jacks played an absolute blinder of an innings, scoring 21 runs in the final over to ensure England reached 184 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs. Jacks remained unbeaten on 39 off 18, while Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell scored 53 and 55, respectively.
England National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Two-time champions England are set to launch their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign this afternoon, taking on an ambitious Nepal side at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. You can find the England National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Match 5 of the tournament marks a significant milestone for English cricket as Harry Brook makes his World Cup debut as captain, leading a revamped squad eager to move past recent off-field headlines. Netizens Have Field Day As Mukesh Ambani Spotted 'Serving Tea' To Rohit Sharma During India vs USA T2 WC 2026 Match.
England have already named an aggressive XI, signaling their intent to use the powerplay to dictate terms. For England, a convincing win is essential to build momentum before their high-profile clash against the West Indies later this week.
For Nepal, this fixture represents a historic opportunity to secure their first-ever T20I victory against England on one of cricket’s grandest stages. Nepal will likely counter with a heavy dose of spin, hoping to dry up the runs and force errors from an England side playing their first competitive match of the tour. Team India Funny Memes Go Viral As Men in Blue Suffer Massive Batting Collapse During IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
England vs Nepal Squads
England National Cricket Team Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
Nepal National Cricket Team Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam