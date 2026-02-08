England National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Two-time champions England are set to launch their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign this afternoon, taking on an ambitious Nepal side at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. You can find the England National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Match 5 of the tournament marks a significant milestone for English cricket as Harry Brook makes his World Cup debut as captain, leading a revamped squad eager to move past recent off-field headlines. Netizens Have Field Day As Mukesh Ambani Spotted 'Serving Tea' To Rohit Sharma During India vs USA T2 WC 2026 Match.

England have already named an aggressive XI, signaling their intent to use the powerplay to dictate terms. For England, a convincing win is essential to build momentum before their high-profile clash against the West Indies later this week.

For Nepal, this fixture represents a historic opportunity to secure their first-ever T20I victory against England on one of cricket's grandest stages. Nepal will likely counter with a heavy dose of spin, hoping to dry up the runs and force errors from an England side playing their first competitive match of the tour.

England vs Nepal Squads

England National Cricket Team Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Nepal National Cricket Team Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam