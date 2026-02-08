Bidar, February 8: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in the Basavakalyan town of Bidar district following prolonged mental harassment and pressure from her husband and in-laws to engage in prostitution. The deceased, identified as Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, was the mother of an 11-month-old infant. Police have registered a case and taken the primary accused into custody as investigations continue into the circumstances leading to her death.

The victim’s father, Vijaykumar, filed a formal complaint with the Basavakalyan City Police, detailing a pattern of systemic abuse. According to the complaint, Anjanabai was subjected to daily mental torture since her marriage in 2022. The family alleges that the harassment escalated to a point where her husband, Shekhar Patil, and his family members began pressuring her to maintain "illicit relationships" and enter into prostitution. The incident took place at the family’s residence in the OM Layout area, situated near the Basavakalyan bus stand. Anjanabai, a native of Bhalki, had been living there with her husband and child before taking the extreme step. Karnataka Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter for Not Heeding ‘Advice’ on Relationship in Bidar, Police Launch Hunt for Accused.

Following the discovery of the body, authorities registered a case on February 6 under relevant sections of the law. The FIR names Shekhar Patil and two other family members as the primary accused. Basavakalyan City Police confirmed that Shekhar Patil has been taken into custody for questioning. Law enforcement officials stated that they are currently recording statements from witnesses and neighbors to corroborate the allegations of physical and mental harassment. Bidar Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped, Murdered at Gunateerthawadi Village, 3 People Arrested.

Anjanabai had married Shekhar Patil approximately two years ago. While the marriage was initially perceived as stable, family members claim the environment became increasingly toxic following the birth of their child. The victim’s father told investigators that his daughter had frequently complained about the pressure being exerted on her by her in-laws. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death. Further legal proceedings are expected as police determine the involvement of the other named family members.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Republic World), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

