Governor Gavin Newsom has officially declared Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, as "Bad Bunny Day" in California, honouring the Puerto Rican superstar ahead of his historic headlining performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The proclamation comes as the artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, prepares to become the first solo Latino and Spanish-speaking artist to lead the mid-game festivities, which are being held this year at Levi’s Stadium. Best and Worst Moments From the Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber and Breakout Performances.

February 8 Is ‘Bad Bunny Day’ in California

The governor’s announcement, shared via social media and official channels on Saturday, praised the cultural impact of the 31-year-old artist. Newsom cited the state’s deep ties to the Spanish language and the Latino community as a primary reason for the honorary day, noting that the performance serves as a landmark moment for California’s diverse population.

The declaration coincides with a period of massive momentum for Bad Bunny. Just last week, he made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards by winning Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the first all-Spanish language record to take home the ceremony’s top prize.

Super Bowl Sunday Declared ‘Bad Bunny Day’ in California

Bringing 'The Party' to Santa Clara

During a press conference hosted by Apple Music earlier this week, Bad Bunny expressed his excitement for the 13-minute set, describing it as a "huge party" for his culture. While tight-lipped about potential surprise guests, he emphasised that the show is designed to unite viewers.

"I want people to watch it and enjoy it," the singer said. "It’s going to be my family, my friends, and all the Latino community around the world that support me."

The NFL has confirmed that the performance will be delivered entirely in Spanish, a first for the Super Bowl. League officials noted that the choice of headliner is part of a deliberate strategy to engage with the growing Latino fanbase, which now exceeds 70 million people in the United States.

The road to Levi’s Stadium has not been without discussion. While the selection has been celebrated by fans and fellow artists like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, it also faced criticism from some political figures and groups who questioned the choice of a solo Spanish-language act for the national stage. Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish Protest ICE at 2026 Grammys as President Donald Trump Attacks Trevor Noah.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the decision, calling Bad Bunny "one of the greatest artists in the world" and highlighting his ability to use his platform to bridge cultural divides.

