Mumbai, February 8: In a significant step toward the revision of salaries and pensions for millions of central government employees, the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has officially launched its dedicated website and initiated a broad consultation process. The commission is now inviting structured feedback through a detailed questionnaire hosted on the government’s MyGov portal, signaling the start of formal deliberations on the next pay structure.

Stakeholder Consultation Underway

The commission has released an 18-point questionnaire designed to gather views and opinions from a wide range of stakeholders. Unlike previous commissions, the 8th CPC has specified that it will only accept digital submissions through the MyGov portal. Paper-based responses, emails, and PDF submissions will not be considered. 8th Pay Commission Website Goes Live, Stakeholder Consultations Begin Through 18 Point Questionnaire Ahead of Salary Revision for Central Govt Employees.

The consultation is open to a diverse group, including central government and Union Territory employees, judicial officers, court staff, and members of regulatory bodies. Pensioners, associations, unions, and academic researchers are also encouraged to participate to ensure a comprehensive review of the current financial framework. 8th Pay Commission Calculator: How To Calculate Your New Basic Pay With Expected Fitment Factor? Step-by-Step Guide To Use 8th CPC Salary Calculator.

Key Deadlines and Timeline

Stakeholders have until March 16, 2026, to submit their responses. To ensure inclusivity and wider participation across different regions, the questionnaire has been made available in both English and Hindi.

The 8th Pay Commission was first announced in January 2025 and formally notified by the Ministry of Finance in November 2025. The body has been granted a total of 18 months to finalize its recommendations regarding the revision of pay scales, allowances, and pension benefits.

Implementation and Scope

While the commission has begun its work and established its office in the national capital, the exact date of implementation remains unconfirmed. In a recent statement to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary clarified that the government would decide on the implementation date once the commission’s final recommendations are submitted and reviewed.

The commission’s mandate includes evaluating the impact of inflation on living standards and examining the existing structure of the Dearness Allowance (DA). The final report is expected to influence the financial benefits of over 4.8 million central government employees and 6.7 million pensioners.

Background and Context

Pay commissions are typically constituted by the Government of India every ten years to review and recommend changes to the salary structure of federal employees. The 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations were implemented in 2016. The current process follows months of anticipation from employee unions advocating for a timely transition to the 8th CPC to address the rising cost of living and wage disparities.

