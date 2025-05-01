New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Reacting to the Centre's decision to conduct a caste-based census, Communist Party of India national general secretary D Raja on Thursday said the move comes after sustained pressure from opposition parties and rising public demand.

Speaking to ANI, Raja accused the BJP of long-standing resistance to the idea and questioned the timing of the decision, linking it to upcoming elections in Bihar.

"The Communist Party of India, the left parties, the Congress party, and other secular democratic parties have been demanding the caste census. But the BJP disagreed with it until this minute. Finally, seeing the popular support for it and the consistency on the part of opposition parties, the BJP government finally agreed to it," the CPIM leader said.

Raja also urged the Modi government to clarify the timeline for the census, challenge the 50% reservation cap in court, and address the lack of reservation in the private sector.

"They may think they can politicise the issue, considering the Bihar elections. Our question is, what is the time frame for when the census will be undertaken? The government should also appeal against the 50% ceiling on reservation by the judiciary. The Modi government should explain why there is no reservation in the private sector," D Raja said.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added. (ANI)

