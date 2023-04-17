Imphal, Apr 17 (PTI) BJP MLA Karam Shyam on Monday tendered his resignation as chairman of Manipur Tourism Corporation Limited alleging that he was not given any responsibility.

In a video clip shared with the media, the MLA from Langthabal constituency, alleged that he had been sidelined in various tourism-related programmes in the state.

He also claimed that his resignation letter, as shown in the video, has been sent to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

"During the time when the state was gearing up for the Sangai festival, I could hardly do anything and remained a useless chairman," Karam said.

Karam served as a minister in the N Biren Singh government in 2017. He joined the BJP in 2021, one year before the Manipur assembly elections.

The development comes a few days after another BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam tendered his resignation from the post of personal assistant to the chief minister for not being assigned any responsibility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)