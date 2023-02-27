Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh today reacted to SP MLA Pooja Pal's (Wife of Lt. BSP MLA Raju Pal) demand for Y+ security for her safety from CM Yogi Adityanath.

Talking to ANI, Sidharth said, "Atiq Ahmed, the murderer of Pooja's husband has support from Samajwadi Party. And she belongs to the same party. Then what's the reason to ask for security? Why is she afraid? For me, it's just a matter of sympathy."

"If you think you have a threat to your life from Atiq Ahmed, then why are you still in the party?" he added.

While speaking on the Mayawadi's decision of expelling Atiq Ahmed's wife from the party, if found guilty, he said, "It's totally their decision".

After the murder of advocate Umesh Pal in Allahabad, Pooja Pal demanded Y+ category security from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her safety.

Previously talking to ANI on Sunday, Siddharth said, "The incident is challenging for law and order of the entire state. Umesh Pal's wife has also expressed confidence in the government's action and her desire to meet Yogi Adityanath. His wife told that she is still receiving threats from the criminals".

Previously, while talking to ANI, Umesh Pal's wife said, "That is why we are feeling insecure. The government should provide security to our family and make arrangements to meet Yogi Adityanath."

Also on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Police assured to take action against those involved in the Umesh Pal murder and said that multiple teams have been engaged to investigate the case.

According to the Prayagraj police, the police have detained more than half a dozen people in the Umesh Pal murder case. These include two sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in several cases, was shot dead while his two police gunners were critically injured in a shootout in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24, Commissioner of Police (CP), Prayagraj Ramit Sharma informed on Saturday. (ANI)

