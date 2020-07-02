Mangaluru, July 2: Ruling BJP MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. The MLA, representing Mangaluru North, said he might have contracted the infection from another positive patient.

Shetty, who had taken part in many programmes in the city in recent days, in a tweet said he had gone for a test voluntarily and result returned COVID-19 positive. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

"With all your blessings, I'm recovering & will be under treatment for a few days. Requesting everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear mask while going out and wash hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves & your near one's. The contacts of the MLA have been traced and asked to go under quarantine, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)