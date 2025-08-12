Fact Check: Is Viral Video Claiming Nandkishore Gurjar Was Manhandled and Beaten Up in Sahibabad Mandi Real or Fake? BJP MLA Dismisses False Claims

Ghaziabad, August 12: A video has gone viral on social media, claiming the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Loni, Nandkishore Gurjar, being chased and beaten by a group of people in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad Mandi. The video shows people shouting and manhandling the man during a chaotic moment. A man in the background can be heard saying, "Nandkishor Gurjar is getting beaten."

The incident unfolded around 11:45 am on Monday, August 11, when unknown assailants opened fire inside Sahibabad's fruit and vegetable market during a traders' meeting. The sudden gunfire led to panic as people ran for safety. Two youths were shot in the legs, one critically injured. Shortly after the firing, the video of the alleged assault on the MLA began circulating. Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

Viral Video Claiming BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar Getting Manhandled and Beaten

However, MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has denied being present at the Mandi. In a statement, he said, “I am currently in Lucknow, attending the UP Assembly session. The video is fake and part of a conspiracy to tarnish my image.” Gurjar further alleged that Samajwadi Party supporters were behind the chaos and misinformation. He also claimed that certain agents at the Mandi regularly harass Hindu commission agents and that the firing was meant to create fear.

BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar Issues Statement

The Ghaziabad Police have launched a probe into the incident. The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested eight accused in connection with the firing at Sahibabad Mandi. Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

Sahibabad Mandi Firing

8 Arrested For Sahibabad Mandi Firing

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of miscreants stormed the traders' meeting, broke chairs, and began firing. Traders suspect the attack was linked to an ongoing platform allocation dispute, and some alleged possible involvement of the Mandi Secretary.

Fact check

Claim : BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar was manhandled and beaten at Sahibabad Mandi. Conclusion : The claim is fake. According to Gurjar, he was in Lucknow attending UP Assembly session. Full of Trash Clean

