Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday strongly criticised the BJP MLAs' decision to collectively boycott the session of the two-day planning meeting in Himachal Pradesh, aimed at framing development strategies based on the priorities of MLAs.

Responding to media questions, he remarked that the party was merely finding excuses to avoid participation in meaningful discussions. "There can be many reasons not to attend a meeting, but a genuine commitment to development requires engagement and dialogue," Sukhu stated.

The boycott has sparked heated political debates in the state, with the Congress accusing the BJP of abandoning its legislative responsibilities. In contrast, the BJP justified its decision by alleging that their voices were not being heard in the planning process and that no Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were being prepared or approved for the development projects they proposed. Due to this, they decided to boycott the meeting.

"If you had come to the meeting, you could have presented your concerns before the officials. No one could have stopped you from putting forth your points. BJP leaders and MLAs are stuck in their internal conflicts. The party is divided into five factions and is unable to resolve its internal disputes. Today, they claim that they are boycotting the traditional planning department meeting. Who stopped you from coming? In such meetings, all officials and MLAs participate, and you have the opportunity to discuss your constituency's issues." Sukhu said while answering the Media questions.

CM Sukhu also provided statistics on the funds allocated to BJP constituencies, stating, "From January 1, 2023, to February 3, 2025, Rs 421 crore has been sanctioned for BJP's 28 assembly constituencies, and DPRs have been prepared for projects worth Rs 1,862 crore. Some objections were raised, but we are getting them resolved and approved."

"These are the figures for the last two years. Let me give you more details. For Sukhram Chaudhary, the MLA from Poanta Sahib, we have sanctioned Rs 38 crore. For Vikram Thakur, the former minister, Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned. The projects for Congress MLAs were approved only after a year, whereas we first sanctioned Rs 421 crore for BJP MLAs." Sukhu added.

The Chief Minister further accused the BJP of misleading the public and failing to engage in constructive discussions:

"If they think these figures are false, they should present their own data. The BJP has developed a habit of misleading people. We understand their difficulties. Their MLAs are not listening to them, and they themselves do not want to participate in the discussions. They are caught up in internal conflicts, whether in the ruling party or the opposition. There are platforms where they can raise their issues." CM said.

He also pointed out that BJP MLAs had skipped previous official meetings, including all party meetings called by the Speaker during the winter session.

"During the last winter session, when the Speaker called a party meeting, BJP members did not attend. When the budget session happens, they walk out. When the budget is presented, they stage a walkout. Today, they boycotted the planning meeting meant for setting legislative priorities. Who stopped them from attending? They have every right to voice their concerns." Sukhu stated.

CM Sukhu asserted that the government is not discriminating against BJP constituencies and is focused on addressing public grievances across all regions.

"We have sanctioned funds for all 28 BJP constituencies, not based on party affiliation but by assessing the needs of the people. When I visited the Joginder Nagar constituency, I made decisions based on the local issues there. We make decisions based on public concerns. Even MLAs who approach us receive approval for their projects. Apart from this, we have also sanctioned crores of rupees based on public demand for various road and water schemes." He further said.

He also alleged that the BJP MLAs Wanted to Attend but Were Prevented by Jai Ram Thakur.

In a significant claim, CM Sukhu alleged that several BJP MLAs were willing to attend the meeting but were restrained by their party leadership.

"In a party with five factions, leaders are busy saving their own positions instead of participating in development planning. Around 50 per cent of BJP MLAs contacted me, expressing their willingness to attend the meeting. But Jairam Thakur's rigid stance prevented them. He insisted on boycotting the meeting. Some MLAs had to skip it due to his obstinate approach. Senior BJP leaders frequently make statements, but they should introspect on the reasons behind their actions. Such meetings are crucial for discussing the people's issues, and they should have participated. By not attending, they have lost the chance to raise concerns about their constituencies before the government," said Sukhu.

Answering the Media questions on the Railway Projects and Government's Commitment he provided updates on major projects.

"For the Bhanupalli railway line construction, we have borne 75 per cent of the land cost and 50 per cent of the construction cost, which amounts to nearly 1,100 crores. If the estimated cost doubles, we will not provide additional funds beyond our committed share." Said Sukhu.

"We have allocated 186 crores from our funds for this railway line. We are fully covering the land acquisition costs and will also bear 50 Rs of the construction costs. We want this railway line to be completed as soon as possible." Sukhu said.

The political tussle over the planning meeting highlights the ongoing power struggle in Himachal Pradesh politics. While the BJP claims its MLAs are being side-lined, the Congress government argues that substantial funds have already been allocated for their constituencies.

CM Sukhu's allegations of BJP's internal divisions further add to the complexity of the situation. Whether this political standoff will impact the state's development projects remains to be seen. (ANI)

