Ayodhya (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Police here have booked a BJP MLA's son in a robbery and assault case, according to an official.

The FIR was lodged in the Kotwali city police station of Faizabad on a complaint filed by Shyam Bahadur Singh, a resident of Ramnagar village in the Khandasa police station area of the district.

Singh in his FIR stated that late on Monday night four people came down a vehicle and attacked him.

They beat him up brutally and one of them aimed pistol from point blank range at him and threatened to shoot him.

The vehicle was being driven by Alok Yadav, son of Rudauli BJP MLA Ram Chandra Yadav, he alleged.

They also snatched a bag containing Rs 1 lakh in cash and some documents, he said, adding that when he shouted for help, the public gathered there and the assailants fled.

The incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed there, he said.

Singh in his FIR has also stated that if any mishappening takes place with him or with his family, Rudauli MLA Ram Chandra Yadav will be responsible for it.

He also apprehended that in future he might be targeted.

Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said the FIR was lodged on Tuesday evening and investigation is on.

