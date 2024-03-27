Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders visited Chengicherla on Wednesday, where violence had erupted between two groups belonging to different communities on March 24.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "In Chengicherla one day before Holi, some people who do not have ration cards and Aadhaar cards attacked poor people living here. They pelted stones and attacked with sticks. Even the police officials lathi charged them. A lady was taken to the police station and put on remand. 307 cases were booked against both. The attacks were made by a group of assailants but the cases are against us. They have been given security. The police have arrested women."

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Dupe Chartered Accountant of Rs Three Crore in Online Investment Scam in Baner; Investigation Launched After Six Cases Registered in 48 Hours.

He further hit out at the Congress government and said if the state government had taken care, then there was no need for him to come.

He further said, "A few police officers are trying to control by not letting anyone come here. Even the media was not allowed. If we come and speak, we are called communal. If the government takes care of them, why will we come?"

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Kallakurichi District Collector Releases 'Invitation Card' for Voters, Urges not to accept gifts or cash in return for votes.

He said that the non-bailable cases registered against the poor people who were attacked should be removed and given security.

He also added, "The people celebrating Holi by playing the Ram song were attacked under the Congress government. They are poor people. The non-bailable cases registered against these people should be removed and given security. Whoever is doing Mafia business without permission should be stopped."

Earlier, a day after clashes broke out between two communities while celebrating the festival of Holi in the Chengicherla area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telengana, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers staged a protest on Monday.

According to the police, the BJP protestors engaged in a heated argument with the cops. Videos of the protests showed that police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

On Sunday, in the Pital Basti of Chengicherla, while celebrating Holi, a few people installed speakers while the Namaz was ongoing. Some individuals asked them to stop the sound, leading to an argument between two communities, which escalated into an attack on each other. This incident occurred today at 4:15 p.m., the police said.

The confrontation on Sunday resulted in injuries to three individuals.

Further investigation on the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)