New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over accusing him of "sacrificing" his ideology for power and reminded him of his father Bal Thackeray's "oath" to never align with Congress after the incident in 1969.

Sharing a written answer in Lok Sabha from 1969 when Bal Thackeray opened fire in the air from his licensed revolver at Mahim to prevent a mob from attacking him on September 26, 1969, Nishikant Dubey said, "Shiv Sena Uddhav, have some shame. Balasaheb Thackeray ji and the conspiracy to assassinate him were hatched in 1969; questions were raised in Parliament to cancel his revolver license. After learning of the conspiracy, Balasaheb Thackeray ji took an oath that he would never align with Congress in his lifetime. For the sake of power, ideology has been sacrificed."

Bal Thackeray was on his way home from Dadar when a taxi overtook him. Thackeray stopped the car and argued with the cabbie. However, the argument escalated. Soon, a mob gathered there. Sensing trouble, Thackeray opened fire in the air in self-defence.

BJP has repetitively targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) for aligning with the Congress, despite having opposing ideologies. Shiv Sena split in 2022 also happened due to this when Eknath Shinde rebel Uddhav Thackeray, expressing his displeasure on party aligning with the Congress. The split caused the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Eknath Shinde then became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with BJP support.

Later, both parties got involved in the legal battle as Shinde claimed that his faction is the real Shiv Sena. He won that battle, and Uddhav Thackeray's faction was called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). (ANI)

