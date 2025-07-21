New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal visited the Gaurishankar Temple in Delhi with his family and performed Rudrabhishek, a sacred ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "The month of Sawan is very auspicious for all of us. Throughout the month, we perform the abhishek of Lord Shankar and worship him. Today, I have come to the Gaurishankar Temple with my family and performed the Rudrabhishek. I have prayed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India becomes a global leader..."

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2025: 6 Kanwariyas Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accidents on Delhi-Dehradun Highway and Ganga Canal Road As Pilgrim Rush Surges in Yatra's Final Leg.

Meanwhile, in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees gathered at the Shyam Nath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the second Monday of the Sawan month.

Similarly, decorations were made at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, where the shrine was adorned with flowers and special decorations to welcome the influx of Kanwar Yatris and devotees.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Refusing To Give INR 20 to Drug Addict Son in Haryana Costs 56-Year-Old Woman Her Life, Accused Taken Into Custody.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

During this holy month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam. Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for Shiva devotees. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)