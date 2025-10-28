New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): BJP MP and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal on Monday expressed gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her prompt and effective intervention in addressing the ongoing sealing issue affecting traders in Chandni Chowk and other parts of Delhi.

According to a release, following Khandelwal's appeal on Saturday for the Chief Minister's urgent attention, CM Rekha Gupta met a delegation of traders led by the MP to understand the situation on the ground. She subsequently held a high-level meeting with senior officials and directed the Delhi Government to take up the matter before the Supreme Court without delay.

Also Read | Infantry Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Valour, Supreme Sacrifice of Soldiers on Shaurya Diwas.

Acting upon her directions, the matter was presented before the Supreme Court today, wherein the Hon'ble Court has upheld the rights of traders as guaranteed under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Act, by directing the Appellate Tribunal to decide 62 pending appeals strictly on their individual merits before December 31, 2025.

This order provides much-needed relief and justice to the trading community of Delhi, restoring their faith in the legal process and ensuring that no arbitrary or prejudicial action is taken against law-abiding traders.

Also Read | Delhi Acid Attack Twist: Victim's Father Arrested From Ghaziabad Amid Contradictory Evidence.

Khandelwal said, "We express our heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her prompt, decisive, and compassionate response to the traders' distress. Her leadership and proactive steps have ensured that the voice of Delhi's traders was heard at the highest judicial level. This intervention has brought a major sense of relief and confidence among the trading fraternity."

He further emphasised that the issue of sealing must now be addressed in a holistic and permanent manner so that traders are no longer subjected to uncertainty and harassment.

Khandelwal informed that he will soon convene a meeting of major trade associations and leaders from across Delhi to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for a long-term resolution of the sealing issue. If necessary, CAIT will also file a separate Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court to highlight how provisions of the MCD Act, enacted by Parliament, have been grossly ignored by the concerned authorities--thereby depriving traders of their legitimate and fundamental rights.

He also drew attention to the fact that the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Special Provisions) Act, which provides protection to "Special Areas" such as Old Delhi, has been continuously overlooked. Despite the protection guaranteed under this Act, sealing notices and actions have persisted, which is both unlawful and unjustified.

Khandelwal affirmed that he will also raise this matter in the upcoming session of Parliament to ensure that the rights of Delhi's traders are fully protected and respected.

"The traders of Delhi have always been the backbone of the city's economy. They serve the citizens of Delhi with sincerity and dedication. Punishing them under outdated or misapplied provisions is not only unjust but also against the very spirit of fair governance," Khandelwal added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)