Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri (UP) and National President of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar has urged the Central government to honour Indian heroes who fought against the Mughals by renaming roads in their names and replace Mughal names, which they are currently bearing.

He addressed the Lok Sabha on April 3, highlighting a matter of public importance. He pointed out that many roads in Delhi, particularly around the Lutyens' area are named after Mughal rulers Babur, Tughlaq, Akbar, Humayun and Dara Shikoh. These names, he said had been given during the Congress government era.

Also Read | New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram (See Pics and Video).

Rajkumar Chahar requested that the government rename these roads after Indian heroes who fought against the Mughals, such as Maharana Sanga: A legendary Rajput king who fought against the Mughals. Prithviraj Chauhan: A brave Rajput king who resisted Mughal invasions. Guru Gobind Singh -The tenth Sikh guru who fought against the Mughal Empire. Maharaja Suraj Mal: A Jat king who resisted Mughal rule. Gokula Jat: A Jat leader who fought against the Mughals. Shivaji Maharaj: The founder of the Maratha Empire who resisted Mughal rule. Hemu Vikramaditya: A Hindu king who fought against the Mughals.

BJP MP Chahar emphasized that these Indian heroes are the reason for the country's existence today, making it essential to honor them by renaming the roads after them.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Himself After Parents Confiscate Mobile Phone To Curb Gaming Addiction in Ambernath, Probe On.

Recently the Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has sparked a major political row in Maharashtra. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 18, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave.

The controversy led to violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17. Unidentified individuals vandalized shops, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones in the Hansapuri area following an earlier clash between two groups in the Mahal area, which had already heightened tensions in the city, according to reports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)