New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday criticised the opposition's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill during a debate in the Lok Sabha.

He urged the opposition to quote the law in its entirety, emphasising that the Constitution itself supports the government's actions to protect Waqf properties and uplift marginalised communities, including backward Muslims.

"If you quote any part of the law, please ensure you quote it entirely," said Prasad.

Accusing the opposition of selectively quoting the Constitution, Prasad referred to the frequent use of the Constitution, which he called the "Lal Kitab" (red book), and remarked, "Whenever there is a topic, that Lal Kitab is seen," in reference to the selective citing of constitutional provisions.

He then countered, "We have brought the green book of the Constitution, which is kept in the parliament."

Prasad's comments emphasised that the government's stance on the bill is fully supported by the constitutional framework.

The BJP MP, while taking a dig at the opposition, said that he had difficulty in understanding the opposition's conflicting arguments on whether the Waqf Bill should be amended, claiming a lack of clarity in their position.

He referred to the Constitution and highlighted Section 15, which allows the government to enact laws to develop women and backward sections of society.

"If this Waqf Bill is aimed at empowering women and backward Muslims, how can it be unconstitutional?" Prasad asked, referring to provisions in the Constitution that empower the state to take actions for the welfare of these groups.

Prasad, representing Bihar, which has a significant population of backward Muslims, argued that the bill would ensure greater representation for these communities in Waqf management.

"The state I come from, Bihar, has a lot of backward Muslims; there are also in UP. They do not get the opportunity to participate in the management of Waqf. Why should there be an issue if the bill provides space for backward Muslims to have rights in Waqf properties?" he asked, emphasising that any such provision is in line with constitutional rights.

Prasad also addressed the opposition's concerns over Section 25, which they had raised. He cited Clause 2 of Section 25, stating that it permits the creation of laws to regulate or restrict economic, financial, and political aspects of land, particularly in cases of misuse or exploitation of Waqf properties.

"If Waqf land is being looted or misused, Section 25 allows the government to intervene," he stated, urging the opposition to quote laws in their entirety when making legal arguments.

Prasad said, "I am responding to their (opposition) concerns with the Constitution itself."

Meanwhile, introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned why Waqf properties haven't been used to develop the nation and Muslims.

Rijiju said that India has the highest number of Waqf properties in the world and questioned why they haven't been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims.

"When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?" Rijiju said in Lok Sabha.

Rijiju also questioned the opposition's objections to the PM Modi-led government working for the betterment of Muslims.

Rijiju also noted that the number of Waqf properties has doubled in the country, and their income has also increased.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

