Budaun (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) BJP Budaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya, who has been dropped by the party in the Lok Sabha elections, was on Tuesday caught on camera bursting into tears while sitting on the dais during UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's 'Prabudh Sammelan' here.

Before Adityanath arrived at the stage to address the intellectuals' meet, Maurya was seen wiping tears.

Sanghmitra Maurya is the daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, once a minister in the BJP government, who parted ways and aligned with the Samajwadi Party (SP) just before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections.

The BJP has denied her ticket from Budaun Lok Sabha seat and instead fielded regional president of the 'Braj Prant', Durvijay Singh Shakya.

Later talking to PTI, she clarified that UP Secondary Education Minister Gulabo Devi, sitting beside her, had narrated a touching story from the Ramayana which brought tears.

"I am not weak. Sanghmitra Maurya is a very brave woman -- a woman who represents half of the population," she asserted.

Union minister of state B L Verma, who was seen consoling Sanghmitra Maurya on the stage, said she had not cried.

"She has worked with the people of Budaun for five years. She may be missing it. But she is working with us with full dedication in these elections. No one had to tell her anything or convince her," he added.

