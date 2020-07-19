Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Residents in the vicinity of the Chamundeshwari temple alleged VVIP racism against the administration for allowing BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for a special visit there on Friday.

Even though the district collector had ordered the closure of temple visits due to the COVID pandemic, an exception was made for VVIPs.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,284 COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 43,780: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

The BJP leader claimed that she visited the temple on Thursday evening but the temple officials confirmed that she visited the temple on Friday at 7 am. It is her routine every year to visit the temple on the last Friday of Ashada Masa.

Locals, who tried get darshan of Chamundi Devi, were barred by the police leading to an altercation between locals and cops at the entrance to the temple.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

Ashada Masa is considered an auspicious occasion and it is a belief among politicians that for the longevity of their political career, they need to visit Chamundeshwari temple every last Friday of Ashada Masa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)