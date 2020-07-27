Patna (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): Sushil Kumar Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the condition of non-Covid patients who are suffering following disruption in healthcare services due to coronavirus.

"A large number of elderly people, women, men and youth are suffering from serious or common diseases like heart, kidney, diabetes issues, etc. There are also private doctors, government hospitals and clinics who are not treating such people with the excuse of corona infection," Singh wrote in his letter.

In such a situation people are suffering and they are left with no other option but to wander from one place to another.

"While bringing this important subject to your notice, the request will be that please make arrangements for the treatment of such sick people," he added. (ANI)

