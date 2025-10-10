Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): A delegation of BJP MLAs met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and urged him to consider cancelling the recently conducted graduate-level examination in the interest of students. The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for over 25,000 appointments made so far and for recommending a CBI inquiry, while also conveying the sentiments of the students regarding the issue.

The delegation, which met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, included Khajan Das, Dilip Singh Rawat, Vinod Kandari, Brij Bhushan Gairola, Durgeshwar Lal, Suresh Chauhan, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Renu Bisht. In the memorandum submitted on behalf of the party, they requested that the recently held UKSSSC graduate-level examination be cancelled, taking into consideration the interests of the students.

After the meeting, MLA Khajan Das said that they thanked the Chief Minister for providing government jobs to 25,300 candidates. He also appreciated the CM for reaching out to students during the paper leak controversy and announcing a CBI inquiry, respecting their sentiments. He recalled that the Chief Minister had assured that any necessary steps for the future of students would be taken. All MLAs jointly emphasised that students are the future of the state and the nation, and to remove any doubts from their minds, it would be appropriate to cancel the earlier examination.

They added that even previously, an SIT investigation was recommended to probe irregularities and identify those responsible. However, to ensure that no student questions the transparency of the process, the Chief Minister has now recommended a CBI inquiry.

Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal, who was part of the delegation, said they thanked the Chief Minister for his historic decision to order a CBI probe. He mentioned that they had interacted with students and their families in their respective constituencies. As public representatives, they conveyed the concerns and emotions of the youth to the government. Their collective concern is that there should be no doubt over the hard work of students who have appeared in exams or will succeed in future. Therefore, the party has requested the Chief Minister to consider cancelling the examination in the interest of students. (ANI)

