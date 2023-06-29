New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an unidentified man for allegedly duping people by using the name of Himanshu Bidhuri, the son of South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, police said on Thursday.

In his complaint, Himanshu alleged that the con man met him at his office earlier this month.

“He introduced himself as a representative from the State Bank of India (SBI) and requested me to help him hold a camp for people to open Jan Dhan accounts. After about four hours, he called me on my mobile phone and said that he needed contact numbers of at least three people for data entry jobs, and that they will be later given permanent employment. I gave him the contacts of youngsters and widows from a poor economic background," the BJP MP's son said.

According to police, the man used Himanshu's name to get in touch with the given contacts and promised them jobs in SBI. He later collected their documents and Rs 25,000 as initial sum to provide them jobs.

The complainant further claimed that these gullible people from his locality visited him the next day. They then informed him about the documents and the money. Smelling something fishy, he immediately contacted the police.

The BJP leader's son also said that the culprit called him again and asked for the contact details of young boys and girls of his South East Delhi locality.

The Delhi Police has transferred the case to its cyber cell for investigation.

“Based on Himanshu's complaint, we have registered an FIR and invoked IPC section 420 as it is a case of cheating. We are probing the matter and have not arrested anyone yet,” an officer from the cyber crime cell said.

