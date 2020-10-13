New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday named its candidates for nine assembly bypolls spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Nagaland, and its nominees include Sangeeta Chauhan whose husband Chetan Chauhan, an international cricketer and a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, had died in August after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Chauhan will contest from Naugawan Sadat, which was represented by her husband in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Also Read | Indian Economy to Contract by 10.3% in 2020; to Bounce Back with 8.8% Growth in 2021: IMF.

The party has also fielded the wife of another deceased MLA, Virendra Singh Sirohi. Usha Siroho will contest the bypoll in Bulandshahr on a BJP ticket.

In Bangarmau, the party has given ticket to Shrikant Katiyar after its MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified following his conviction in the Unnao rape case.

Also Read | Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Inspects Bhalswa Dumping Sites, Says 'Rs 20 Lakh Fine Will Be Imposed on North Delhi Municipal Corporation by DPCC for Flouting Dust Control Norms'.

The Election Commission has announced bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats spread across 12 states for November 3 and 7. PTI KR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)