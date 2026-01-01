New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from Ward No. 2 after facing strong internal opposition, following which nominee Pooja More stepped aside amid mounting pressure from party workers.

The BJP had earlier announced Pooja More as its candidate from Ward No. 2. However, the decision triggered backlash within the party, with several BJP workers openly opposing her candidature. Objections were raised over her past statements, including her initial reaction after the Pahalgam attack and earlier remarks critical of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Old videos and posts resurfaced on social media, leading to intense trolling and a sustained campaign by party workers against her nomination.

As internal opposition intensified, Pooja More eventually withdrew her nomination. She was seen visibly emotional while stepping aside.

Speaking to reporters after withdrawing, Pooja More shared details of her personal and political journey, saying she comes from a very modest background and has faced years of struggle. She said she moved to Pune after marrying Dhananjay Jadhav and actively participated in farmers' movements.

"I have faced police baton charges, criminal cases and frequent court visits. There were times when I did not even have the money to fight legal cases, but I never gave up," she said.

She added that receiving a ticket from a major political party was a rare opportunity for a grassroots worker like her. "It was a fortunate chance to work for justice for people at the lowest levels of society," she said.

Responding to the controversies surrounding her, More said that a small mistake from her past was exaggerated and turned into a conspiracy against her. Clarifying her reaction to the Pahalgam attack, she said her initial response was given immediately after the incident.

"Later, when I met the victims and local people, I realised that the attack had targeted people based on religion," she said.

She also addressed criticism over a photograph with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the picture was taken when she met him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to submit a memorandum related to farmers' issues.

Reiterating her commitment to the party, Pooja More said she remains a BJP worker. "I am a fighter. I will continue to work for the BJP and remain committed to Hindutva," she said. (ANI)

