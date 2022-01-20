Panaji (Goa) [India], January 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the central leaders of BJP are in conversation with Utpal Parrikar, son of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and have offered him two constituencies to contest election in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

The ruling BJP party announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections earlier today in which Utpal Parrikar name is not included.

"The central leaders of BJP are in touch with Utpal and have offered two seats to contest elections in Goa. I am sure that this issue will be resolved and he will consider the offer," Goa CM told ANI in Panaji today.

He took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that he made statements on every issue for his political benefits. "Kejriwal always makes statements for his political benefit just like he did today. He speaks different things in Goa and Delhi. I hope people recognize this kind of leader," Sawant said.

His remarks came after Kejriwal offered an AAP ticket to Utpal as BJP did not include his name in its candidates' list for Goa polls.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal slammed BJP and said they have adopted "use and throw policy" even with the Parrikar family therefore AAP offered to Utpal to join and fight elections on the AAP ticket.

Goa chief minister, who will contest elections from the Sanquelim constituency, hoped that Goans will support him and again elect him as Goa CM because they know he worked for their development in the state.

"I know that people here will again elect BJP with the majority and give chance to serve them. Goans have observed the improvement here. I have been working for them since I was an MLA, speaker and now as Chief Minister. I have done infrastructural and human development here," he said.

Sawant further informed that the party has given seats to candidates who are less than 50 years of age because the young generation will be able to connect with the government.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

