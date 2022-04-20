New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started a rage of hooliganism across the country and there was no national issue that was addressed by BJP but violence.

"A state of anarchy has been created, BJP is doing nothing on inflation, unemployment, education or any other thing but just violence and hooliganism," said Sisodia.

He also sneered at 'BJP's eight-year-long term'.

"BJP has been in power for 8 years and only assault cases, crime against women and what not has been reported. The youth is most disappointed in this as they want to make this country a country of educated people," he added.

Taking a political jibe, he also suggested that bulldozers should be used at BJP's office.

"The only way to remedy all this is to run a bulldozer at the BJP office, after which the bulldozers will automatically run at the houses of the goons," said Sisodia. (ANI)

