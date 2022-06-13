Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) The BJP on Monday organised state-wide protests against the violence that rocked some parts of West Bengal following controversial remarks by a suspended BJP functionary on Prophet Mohammad, and demanded immediate deployment of central forces in the trouble-torn areas.

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts in the last few days over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

"There is a complete lawless situation in the state. The protestors have let loose havoc across the state.

The police administration is just a mute spectator,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said while addressing a protest rally at the Gandhi statue on central Kolkata's Mayo Road.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has allowed a section of people to take the law into their own hands to appease its vote bank, he claimed.

Referring to his arrest on Saturday when he tried to enter Howrah district, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, Majumdar said the state government was proactive in stopping opposition leaders from visiting the area but was "completely inactive" in curbing the violence.

"An entire battalion is being deployed to stop opposition leaders. But the police become inactive when it comes to stopping criminals. We demand that central forces be immediately deployed in these violence-hit areas to restore peace and law and order,” he said.

Addressing another protest rally at Belda in Paschim Medinipur district, BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh asserted that he managed to enter Howrah district and visit the areas where the party offices were attacked.

"The situation is lawless and it reflects the administration's failure. If they can't handle the situation, then let them call the army or central forces to tackle it," he said.

The saffron party organised protests in several other districts also.

Reacting to the BJP's demand, the ruling TMC alleged that it is the saffron camp which is trying to fan communal violence in the state.

"West Bengal is a peaceful state. The BJP leaders are making provocative statements. They are fanning violence in the state. The police have very effectively handled the situation," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya earlier said that the situation in parts of West Bengal, where violent protests had erupted, is under control, and the police have arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and have lodged 42 cases.

