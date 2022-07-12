Udaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda reached Udaipur from Delhi on Tuesday morning to attend a training camp of the party being held at Mount Abu in the Sirohi district.

"Nadda reached Dabok airport where state unit president Satish Poonia received him this morning," a party source said.

A host of BJP workers were present outside the airport to welcome Nadda.

He will reach Mount Abu by road and will address a session on the concluding day of the training camp on Tuesday. The camp started on Sunday.

Central-level BJP leaders have addressed various sessions in the camp which is being held for the party's state-level office-bearers.

On Monday, seven sessions were held on topics such as the importance of social media, public welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government, achievement in the agriculture sector and media management among others.

