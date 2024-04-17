Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, JP Nadda, and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, expressed deep sorrow and condolences following a tragic road accident on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town in Kheda district, Gujarat, earlier in the day.

In a social media post on X, JP Nadda conveyed his grief, stating, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Nadiad, Gujarat. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Local administration is making all efforts to help those affected. Praying for the recovery of the injured at soon earliest."

Earlier, in a tragic road accident, at least 10 people were killed after a car rammed into a tanker on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda.

Gujarat's Chief Minister also expressed his condolences via Twitter, stating, "The tragedy of the road accident near Nadiad on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway is very sad. I pray for the peace of the souls of the dead who lost their lives in this tragedy. My condolences are with his family. May God give them strength to bear this sorrow. Peace," the CM said in a Tweet.

According to the officials, while eight people were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kheda, Rajesh Gadhvi said that the car collided with a parked tanker on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway.

"A tanker was parked on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway due to a technical fault. A car carrying 10 people collided with the parked tanker, 8 out of which died on the spot. 2 injured were taken to the hospital but they succumbed to their injuries," Gadhvi said.

The accident took place near Nadiad and led to massive traffic on the 93-kilometre-long expressway.

"Civil administration reached the spot immediately to rescue the bodies from the car, and attempts are being made to contact the relatives," he said.

Teams have been formed to smoothly complete the legal procedure going forward, the SP added. (ANI)

