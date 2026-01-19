Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Monday alleged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay is being pressured politically, following his appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hosur.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre was "misusing" the agencies to meet its political ends.

"They (BJP) are threatening Vijay, and this is well known to the people. They have not given a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan and are deliberately delaying it. Their intention is to pressure Vijay into siding with them. BJP is like a washing machine. They accuse somebody of certain charges, and then if they join them, they drop all charges. They are misusing the governmental agencies for their political ends," Elangovan told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea filed by the makers of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring actor Vijay. The plea sought a stay on the Madras High Court order that put a halt to the film's certification process.

A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and AG Masih heard the matter and asked the Madras High Court to decide the case by January 20.

The plea was filed by the film's producer, KVN Productions LLP. The producer challenged a Madras High Court division bench order that stayed an earlier direction given to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to certify the film.

'Jana Nayagan' was planned for a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film before he stepped into politics fully. The actor has recently launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Meanwhile, today, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi in connection with the probe into the Karur stampede case, which claimed 41 lives during a party campaign in September 2025.

Vijay, who is staying at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, is expected to be questioned by the CBI regarding the circumstances of the disaster.

The CBI had last week conducted a detailed line of questioning of Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case. The CBI's line of questioning focused heavily on the mechanics of the disaster and the timeline of events on September 27, 2025. (ANI)

