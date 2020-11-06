New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The BJP staged a protest at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters here on Friday over water supply and privatisation issues.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta led the demonstration of the women's wing. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising 24-hour clean water supply, but residents were "forced" to drink ammonia-rich water.

Gupta said the BJP would not tolerate the "carelessness" of the DJB, and would not allow it to "play" with people's health and lives. He handed over a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the protest.

An official listened to the grievances of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and the issues, if any, will be addressed, a DJB spokesperson said.

Gupta claimed that the Kejriwal government was trying to privatise the DJB and it had come up with a one-operator-one-zone' scheme. He said it was the first step towards privatisation of the board.

"The Delhi Jal Board, which used to run in profit before the Kejriwal government came to power, has become a centre of huge economic losses," he said.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh, party vice presidents Rajan Tiwari and Jaiveer Rana, and media cell head Naveen Kumar, also participated in the protest. PTI

